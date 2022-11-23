Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($23.77) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,264 ($14.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,296.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,281.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($22.73).

Softcat Increases Dividend

About Softcat

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. Softcat’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.