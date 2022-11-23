SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.84

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.84 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.21). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 17.12 ($0.20), with a volume of 5,453,359 shares traded.

SolGold Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a market cap of £393.54 million and a P/E ratio of -13.17.

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.