Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $22.78. 1,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

