SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.22. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 48,113 shares.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
