Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Up 1.4%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 24,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,287% from the average daily volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.