SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Up 0.7%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.