SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Shares Down 5.9%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 19,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 192,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

SpringBig Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the third quarter worth $116,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

