Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

