SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,050 ($24.24) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,825 ($21.58).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.69) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,928.43 ($22.80).

SSE Price Performance

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,720.50 ($20.34) on Tuesday. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89.

SSE Dividend Information

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

