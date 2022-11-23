St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,137.45

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,137.45 ($13.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,176 ($13.91). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,148.50 ($13.58), with a volume of 605,543 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($15.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.32) to GBX 1,040 ($12.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.74) to GBX 1,365 ($16.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,485.17 ($17.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,688.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.45.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.00) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($90,966.06).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

