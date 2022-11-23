Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Trading 30.7% Higher

Stadler Rail AG (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 30.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. 230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAIF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stadler Rail from CHF 46 to CHF 40.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Stadler Rail Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

Featured Articles

