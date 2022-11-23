Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 49.34% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

