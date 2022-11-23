Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $585.58

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.58 ($6.92) and traded as high as GBX 590.40 ($6.98). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 585.60 ($6.92), with a volume of 2,853,277 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.64) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.87) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815 ($9.64).

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 585.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 887.27.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

