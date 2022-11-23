Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.18

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.18 and traded as high as C$47.84. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.55, with a volume of 82,250 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

