Stephens Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $164.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stephens from $196.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NYSE:AAP opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

