Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $6,058,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 377.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

