Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) a C$3.25 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 price target on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

CVE CRE opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.60. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$2.53.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

