Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target to C$0.50

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 16.4 %

CVE:EGT opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

