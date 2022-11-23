StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CYD opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

