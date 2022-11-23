StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran Stock Performance

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of Exterran

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,469,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 205,123 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,320,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,356 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 749,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 474,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

