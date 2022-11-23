StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

