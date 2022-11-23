StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.
United States Antimony Company Profile
