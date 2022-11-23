StockNews.com Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Buy

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 355,664 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

