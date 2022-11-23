StockNews.com Upgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Strong-Buy

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NTES stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512,387 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 8,032.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 442,936 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

