StockNews.com Upgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Strong-Buy

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.
NTES stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37.
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
