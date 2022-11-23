Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 15,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

