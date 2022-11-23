Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.68

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $20.56. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 9,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $56,696. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Protective Life Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.