Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.23. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 555.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.