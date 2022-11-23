Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.23. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 555.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
