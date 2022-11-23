Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.58

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.58 and traded as high as $36.56. Surmodics shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 28,749 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

In other Surmodics news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

