Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

