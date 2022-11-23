Swiss National Bank Buys 3,500 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Perficient by 376.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

