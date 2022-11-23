Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

PZZA opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

