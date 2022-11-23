Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE:ERF opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

