Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

