Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,560,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,488,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,409,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

