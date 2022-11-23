Swiss National Bank Has $6.66 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,900,000. abrdn plc grew its position in LCI Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LCI Industries by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LCI Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

NYSE LCII opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

