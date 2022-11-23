Swiss National Bank Has $6.93 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

