Swiss National Bank Has $7.27 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.