Swiss National Bank Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VET opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

