Swiss National Bank Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.