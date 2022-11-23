Swiss National Bank Has $7.40 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

