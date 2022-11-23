Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 45.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 137,130 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 148.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71,695 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

