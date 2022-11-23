Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,894.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 149,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of -0.23.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

