TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 11.9 %

ETR TEG opened at €5.91 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a one year high of €27.06 ($27.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.44.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

