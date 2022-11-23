TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €5.91 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.19 and its 200 day moving average is €10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of €27.06 ($27.61).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

