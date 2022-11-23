Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 120,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 81,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $544,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,721 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth $11,638,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 35.8% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

