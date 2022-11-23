TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,237,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,824 shares of company stock worth $6,053,510. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.