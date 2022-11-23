TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

