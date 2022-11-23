Telsey Advisory Group Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $33.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URBN. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

