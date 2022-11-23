Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.83

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as high as $22.29. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 17,764 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

