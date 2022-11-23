Texas Permanent School Fund Has $302,000 Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

BLFS opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $919.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,861 shares of company stock valued at $930,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.