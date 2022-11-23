The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
AES Stock Performance
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
