The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.